Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Avinger from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Avinger alerts:

Avinger Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.75. Avinger has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80.

Institutional Trading of Avinger

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 143.44% and a negative net margin of 185.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avinger will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avinger stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,554,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 2.67% of Avinger worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Avinger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.