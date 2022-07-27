Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Akebia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.75.

AKBA opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.49. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.35.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.37 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.64% and a negative return on equity of 266.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 69,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

