Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given New $30.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAKE. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.15.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $793.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.10 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,385,000 after buying an additional 107,399 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 20.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,192,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,935,000 after purchasing an additional 376,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,721,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,498,000 after purchasing an additional 65,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,565,000 after purchasing an additional 42,901 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

