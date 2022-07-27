Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Argus

Argus began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.87.

Airbnb Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $101.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.85, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.28.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 287,204 shares in the company, valued at $45,952,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 287,204 shares in the company, valued at $45,952,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 605,911 shares of company stock worth $61,694,702. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Airbnb by 22.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 34.2% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

