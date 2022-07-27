First Western Financial (MYFW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Western Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MYFW opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $267.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71. First Western Financial has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

In other First Western Financial news, Director David R. Duncan sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $209,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,213.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director David R. Duncan sold 4,174 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $128,893.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David R. Duncan sold 6,536 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $209,544.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,213.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,490 shares of company stock worth $393,208. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 19.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 23.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 49.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Western Financial to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

