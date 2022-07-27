Linde (LIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.99 per share for the quarter. Linde has set its FY22 guidance at $11.65-11.90 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Linde to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $286.62 on Wednesday. Linde has a twelve month low of $265.12 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $144.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.89.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.80.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Linde by 26.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $624,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Linde by 60.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Linde by 33.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

