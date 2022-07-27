The Carlyle Group (CG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of CG opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.46. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 17.69%.

CG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,624,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,820,000 after acquiring an additional 703,271 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,256.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 426,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,845,000 after acquiring an additional 413,486 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 58.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 824,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,317,000 after acquiring an additional 304,718 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 58.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 799,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,125,000 after buying an additional 295,048 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

