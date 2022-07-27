Carrier Global (CARR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Carrier Global has set its FY22 guidance at $2.20-2.30 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Carrier Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.02. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

