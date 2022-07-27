Willis Towers Watson Public (WTW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.4 %
Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $200.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.09. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $249.70.
In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.11, for a total transaction of $299,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,726,704.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.
