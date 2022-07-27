SITE Centers (SITC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect SITE Centers to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SITE Centers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

SITC opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.53.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SITE Centers to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $5,156,122.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,164,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,270.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SITE Centers

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,518,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,255,000 after buying an additional 479,274 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 3,341.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 371,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 361,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 9.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,174,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,045,000 after buying an additional 284,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 29.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,098,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,349,000 after buying an additional 247,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

