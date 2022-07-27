PROS (PRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. PROS has set its Q2 guidance at $(0.19)-(0.17) EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.04). PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 34.23%. The business had revenue of $66.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. PROS’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PROS to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS Price Performance

PRO opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. PROS has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at PROS

Institutional Trading of PROS

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $54,652.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,211.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

About PROS

(Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.