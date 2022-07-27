Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Offerpad Solutions to post earnings of 0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.13. The firm had revenue of 1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion. On average, analysts expect Offerpad Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Offerpad Solutions stock opened at 2.09 on Wednesday. Offerpad Solutions has a 52 week low of 2.05 and a 52 week high of 20.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of 4.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 3,228.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 8.78.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

