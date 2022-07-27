Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena Stock Down 3.1 %

TRVN stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trevena by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37,633 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Trevena by 90.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.