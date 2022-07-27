Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVNGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

TRVN stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.08.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trevena by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37,633 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Trevena by 90.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

