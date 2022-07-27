Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.71. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $63.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $596.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider George Goodwin sold 12,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $503,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,380 shares of company stock worth $1,053,599. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

