Analysts Set Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) PT at GBX 302.50

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 302.50 ($3.64).

DLG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 330 ($3.98) to GBX 215 ($2.59) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.98) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 300 ($3.61) to GBX 290 ($3.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 315 ($3.80) to GBX 240 ($2.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.34) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

DLG opened at GBX 198.95 ($2.40) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 242.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 265.77. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 184.55 ($2.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 319.40 ($3.85). The company has a market cap of £2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 824.58.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

