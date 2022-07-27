Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target Lowered to GBX 165 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 168 ($2.02) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.77) to GBX 225 ($2.71) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 190 ($2.29) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.17.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 6.6 %

VOD stock opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 145,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.