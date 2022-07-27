GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,900 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($22.89) price objective on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.08) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,850 ($22.29) to GBX 1,950 ($23.49) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.30) price objective on GSK in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($21.69) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,630 ($19.64) price objective on GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,820.77 ($21.94).

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,752.80 ($21.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £89.12 billion and a PE ratio of 1,398.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,734.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,685.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.98).

GSK Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at GSK

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a GBX 16.25 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

In other GSK news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.37) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,181.65).

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

