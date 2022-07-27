Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives $47.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.43.

WERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens lowered Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,856,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 44.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,533,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,885,000 after acquiring an additional 781,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 382,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 515,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,779,000 after acquiring an additional 292,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 120.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 263,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $41.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average is $41.29. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.