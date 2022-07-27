Brokerages Set Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) PT at $32.61

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.61.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STNG shares. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 0.2 %

STNG opened at $40.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.43 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 44.17%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.