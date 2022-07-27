Brokerages Set Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT at $38.71

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Aramark stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.75. Aramark has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Aramark by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,614,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,500,000 after acquiring an additional 214,656 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the first quarter valued at about $707,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Aramark by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,481,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,449,000 after purchasing an additional 440,767 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,177,000.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

