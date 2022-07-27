Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 120 at Berenberg Bank

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 320 ($3.86) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JUP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.41) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup restated a sell rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jupiter Fund Management presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 182.50 ($2.20).

Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at GBX 124.50 ($1.50) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 156.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 190.19. Jupiter Fund Management has a one year low of GBX 123.20 ($1.48) and a one year high of GBX 290.60 ($3.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of £688.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.04.

In related news, insider Andrew Formica purchased 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £1,801.80 ($2,170.84).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

