Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) and Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Financial Review

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) and Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Black Knight and Arqit Quantum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Knight 34.27% 14.60% 5.56% Arqit Quantum N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.3% of Black Knight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Arqit Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Black Knight shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Black Knight has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arqit Quantum has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Black Knight and Arqit Quantum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Knight 0 4 1 0 2.20 Arqit Quantum 0 1 1 0 2.50

Black Knight presently has a consensus price target of $79.17, indicating a potential upside of 23.50%. Arqit Quantum has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 112.18%. Given Arqit Quantum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arqit Quantum is more favorable than Black Knight.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Black Knight and Arqit Quantum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Knight $1.48 billion 6.78 $207.90 million $3.33 19.25 Arqit Quantum $50,000.00 13,015.91 -$271.73 million N/A N/A

Black Knight has higher revenue and earnings than Arqit Quantum.

Summary

Black Knight beats Arqit Quantum on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs. This segment also provides LoanCatcher, a cloud-based loan origination system designed for the needs of brokers; and LoanSifter PPE designed to meet the needs of the broker community by providing access to investors and loan products. The Data and Analytics segment offers property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, behavioral models, lead generation, multiple listing service, and other data solutions. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc. provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

