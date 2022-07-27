Brokerages Set Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) PT at $25.83

Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

SHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of Sotera Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sotera Health by 370.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,514,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,217,000 after buying an additional 1,980,563 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,959,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,162 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $17,068,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $15,770,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $11,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading

