Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”

BTIG Research lowered shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ZS. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $246.65.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $141.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.26. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,079,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,424,712.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Zscaler by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 4.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 4.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

