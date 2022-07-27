Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives $72.27 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.27.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.75.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,349,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

