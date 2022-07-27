NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives $43.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

NRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG opened at $36.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,434 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,654,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,589,000 after buying an additional 1,430,085 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,484,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 511.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 822,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,540,000 after buying an additional 687,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.