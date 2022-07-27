Brokerages Set Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target at $24.57

Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NLSN shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NLSN stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.92. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.27 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 178.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,873,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814,521 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter worth about $81,720,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter worth about $72,186,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter worth about $69,462,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,431,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,887 shares during the last quarter.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

