Analysts Set Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) PT at $52.22

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.56.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TAP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TAP stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

