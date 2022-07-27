Brokerages Set American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target at $18.17

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.75 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,940 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 646,015 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,433 shares of the airline’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL opened at $13.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.54. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

