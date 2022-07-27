Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Bath & Body Works in a research note issued on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bath & Body Works’ current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BBWI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $33.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $82.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,815,000 after purchasing an additional 412,656 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,966,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,713,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,220,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,022,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,914,000 after purchasing an additional 152,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

