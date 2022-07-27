Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Haleon in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Price Performance

HLN opened at $7.35 on Monday. Haleon has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $8.50.

About Haleon

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.