Royal Bank of Canada Cuts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $249.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $256.00 to $249.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s current price.

HCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.95.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of HCA opened at $203.94 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.31.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.43. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea B. Smith purchased 1,160 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith purchased 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

