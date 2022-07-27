Contrasting CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) and Blackstone (NYSE:BX)

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) and Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.7% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Blackstone shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blackstone shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and Blackstone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial 15.56% 40.37% 7.91% Blackstone 22.48% 20.44% 10.69%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

CI Financial has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackstone has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CI Financial and Blackstone, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 2 4 0 2.67 Blackstone 0 5 7 0 2.58

CI Financial presently has a consensus price target of $24.07, suggesting a potential upside of 126.02%. Blackstone has a consensus price target of $131.82, suggesting a potential upside of 40.83%. Given CI Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CI Financial is more favorable than Blackstone.

Dividends

CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Blackstone pays an annual dividend of $5.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. CI Financial pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blackstone pays out 96.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CI Financial and Blackstone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $2.16 billion 0.94 $326.60 million $1.68 6.34 Blackstone $22.58 billion 2.91 $5.86 billion $5.48 17.08

Blackstone has higher revenue and earnings than CI Financial. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackstone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Blackstone beats CI Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI Financial

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia. The firm's corporate private equity business pursues transactions throughout the world across a variety of transaction types, including large buyouts,special situations, distressed mortgage loans, mid-cap buyouts, buy and build platforms, which involves multiple acquisitions behind a single management team and platform, and growth equity/development projects involving significant majority stakes in portfolio companies and minority investments in operating companies, shipping, real estate, corporate or consumer loans, and alternative energy greenfield development projects in energy and power, property, dislocated markets, shipping opportunities, financial institution breakups, re-insurance, and improving freight mobility, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, enterprise tech and consumer, as well as consumer technologies. The fund considers investment in Asia and Latin America. It has a three year investment period. Its hedge fund business manages a broad range of commingled and customized fund solutions and its credit business focuses on loans, and securities of non-investment grade companies spread across the capital structure including senior debt, subordinated debt, preferred stock and common equity. Blackstone Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices across Asia, Europe and North America.

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.