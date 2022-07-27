FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Issued By DA Davidson

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $10.51 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.57. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $8.38 per share.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS.

Comerica Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Comerica to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $76.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. Comerica has a 52 week low of $66.36 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 292.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.



