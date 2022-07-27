Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.59% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Infosys’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on INFY. Macquarie assumed coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE INFY opened at $17.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30. Infosys has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

Infosys Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

