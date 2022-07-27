Brokers Set Expectations for American Express’ Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for American Express in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the payment services company will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.27. The consensus estimate for American Express’ current full-year earnings is $9.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

AXP has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

American Express Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $149.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.78.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in American Express by 14.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 150,024 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,796,000 after purchasing an additional 18,972 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in American Express by 2.9% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,084 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 21,811 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in American Express by 20.1% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,309 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

