South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) & MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Financial Contrast

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) and South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and South Plains Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidWestOne Financial Group $219.22 million 2.21 $69.49 million $3.90 7.96 South Plains Financial $232.51 million 1.91 $58.61 million $3.27 7.69

MidWestOne Financial Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than South Plains Financial. South Plains Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MidWestOne Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidWestOne Financial Group 28.49% 11.80% 1.05% South Plains Financial 25.64% 15.10% 1.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and South Plains Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and South Plains Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidWestOne Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A South Plains Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

South Plains Financial has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.31%. Given South Plains Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe South Plains Financial is more favorable than MidWestOne Financial Group.

Volatility and Risk

MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.0% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

MidWestOne Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. South Plains Financial pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MidWestOne Financial Group has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and South Plains Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

MidWestOne Financial Group beats South Plains Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, and credit card loans, as well as consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured personal, and automobile loans. In addition, it offers various trust and investment services, including administering estates, personal trusts, and conservatorships, as well as property management, farm management, investment advisory, retail securities brokerage, and financial planning and custodial services, as well as investment-related services, including securities trading, mutual funds sales, fixed and variable annuities, tax-exempted, and conventional unit trusts. Further, the company provides other products and services comprising treasury management, debit cards, automated teller machines, online and mobile banking, and safe deposit boxes. It offers its products and services primarily through a network of 56 banking offices located in central and eastern Iowa, the Minneapolis/St. Paul metropolitan area of Minnesota, southwestern Wisconsin, southwestern Florida, and Denver, Colorado. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; general and specialized commercial loans, including agricultural production and real estate, energy, finance, investment, and insurance loans, as well as loans to goods, services, restaurant and retail, construction, and other industries; residential construction loans; and 1-4 family residential loans, auto loans, and other loans for recreational vehicles or other purposes. In addition, it offers crop insurance products; trust products and services; investment services; mortgage banking services; online and mobile banking services; and debit and credit cards. The company operates 25 full-service banking locations; and 15 loan production offices located throughout Texas and Eastern New Mexico. South Plains Financial, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

