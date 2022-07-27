Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $765.86

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 765.86 ($9.23) and traded as high as GBX 792.60 ($9.55). Meggitt shares last traded at GBX 790.20 ($9.52), with a volume of 471,227 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.64) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Meggitt Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £6.19 billion and a PE ratio of 19,755.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 780.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 765.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meggitt

Meggitt Company Profile

In other Meggitt news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 8,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 773 ($9.31), for a total transaction of £69,353.56 ($83,558.51).

(Get Rating)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

