The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.52

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.52 and traded as high as $16.36. The National Security Group shares last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

The National Security Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $41.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The National Security Group had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter.

The National Security Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of The National Security Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. The National Security Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The National Security Group stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of The National Security Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

The National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

Featured Stories

