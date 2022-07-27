The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,289.28

Shares of The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,289.28 ($15.53) and traded as low as GBX 1,266 ($15.25). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,290 ($15.54), with a volume of 8,065 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of £596.66 million and a PE ratio of 23.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,280.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,289.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

