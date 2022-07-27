Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.59

Infrastructure India PLC (LON:IIP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.41 ($0.00). Infrastructure India shares last traded at GBX 0.41 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,589 shares.

Infrastructure India Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £3.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Infrastructure India Company Profile

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

