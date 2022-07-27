ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $286.32

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 286.32 ($3.45) and traded as low as GBX 185.35 ($2.23). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 188.95 ($2.28), with a volume of 2,074,580 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on ITM. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 225 ($2.71) to GBX 185 ($2.23) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 370 ($4.46) price target on ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.23) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.66) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 472 ($5.69).

The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 228.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 286.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -33.15.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

