HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $278.71

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 278.71 ($3.36) and traded as low as GBX 204 ($2.46). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 209 ($2.52), with a volume of 68,684 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCM shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.65) price target on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.20) target price on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 192.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 278.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.40.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

