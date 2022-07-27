MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MICT (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

MICT Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of MICT stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. MICT has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $87.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of MICT

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of MICT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MICT by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 27,506 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MICT by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares during the period. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MICT

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the financial technology and insurance business in China, Singapore, and Hong Kong. It primarily develops platforms for insurance products, and financial products and services. The company also deals in securities, futures, and options; and provides securities advisory and asset management services, as well as the Magpie Invest app that allows to trade in securities on various stock exchanges.

