Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRUS. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Merus Stock Performance

MRUS opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.77. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Insider Activity at Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 143.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Merus will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg bought 4,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $99,689.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,239.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Merus by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,897,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,155,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Merus by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,665,000 after acquiring an additional 780,754 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

