Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen raised their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.77.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average is $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $169,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $169,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.