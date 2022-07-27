Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 225 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.71) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 146 ($1.76) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 165.08 ($1.99).

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.46) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.11 billion and a PE ratio of 2,025.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 127.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 126.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71).

Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Vodafone Group Public

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53), for a total transaction of £380,174.50 ($458,041.57).

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

