Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

Shares of DLNG opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $123.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

