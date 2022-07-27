Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given a $69.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, DZ Bank cut Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.6 %

KO opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day moving average is $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $274.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,186,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,674,000 after purchasing an additional 516,077 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 111,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

