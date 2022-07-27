Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $75.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after buying an additional 33,639 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Stories

